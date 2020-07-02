Nantucket Issues Emergency Mask Order

NANTUCKET – An emergency order has been sent out by the Nantucket Board of Health requiring people to wear face masks or covers over noses and mouths in public when the standard six feet of social distancing cannot be practiced.

Nantucket Health Director Roberto Santamaria said the order was created in response to multiple new COVID-19 cases reported by the Massachusetts Department of Public Health on the island in recent days.

“Now whenever somebody is on a public street, public sidewalk, in a retail establishment, or in a food establishment, you (will) be required to wear a mask at all times except for when consuming food,” Santamaria said.

Santamaria said that all cases on the island have been within “isolated pockets,” and that contract tracing efforts are continuing.

“We are asking that anyone coming in from off-island, from out-of-state, adhere to the governor’s 14 day quarantine request,” he said.

Children under two years of age are advised to not wear the masks. Children aged two to five can wear masks if their parents or guardians see fit.

