Emergency Planning Committee Issues Update For Martha’s Vineyard

MARTHA’S VINEYARD – The Martha’s Vineyard Regional Emergency Planning Committee released an update for Martha’s Vineyard as Tropical Storm Henri approaches.

Tropical Storm Henri will approach Martha’s Vineyard from the southeast this evening and will reach its peak tomorrow morning.

Projected winds are 40mph, gusting to 50mph with heavy rainfall of approximately one to four inches and storm surge of three to five feet.

The committee has urged all residents and visitors to plan to shelter in place starting this evening and all day tomorrow.

The Steamship Authority will be running extra boats on Saturday to accommodate travelers.

Those looking to move an off-island trip to Saturday should contact the Reservation Office at (508) 477-8600.

Changes cannot be made online for Saturday travel.

Although there will be no boat service from Oak Bluffs this evening, the Oak Bluffs terminal will be staffed and Steamship is asking people who wish to try and change a reservation in person to do so there and not at the Vineyard Haven terminal.

To sign up for CodeRED, and island-wide emergency alert system click here.

Written by Matthew Tomlinson