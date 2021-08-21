You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / Emergency Planning Committee Issues Update For Martha’s Vineyard

Emergency Planning Committee Issues Update For Martha’s Vineyard

August 21, 2021

MARTHA’S VINEYARD – The Martha’s Vineyard Regional Emergency Planning Committee released an update for Martha’s Vineyard as Tropical Storm Henri approaches.

Tropical Storm Henri will approach Martha’s Vineyard from the southeast this evening and will reach its peak tomorrow morning.

Projected winds are 40mph, gusting to 50mph with heavy rainfall of approximately one to four inches and storm surge of three to five feet.

The committee has urged all residents and visitors to plan to shelter in place starting this evening and all day tomorrow.

The Steamship Authority will be running extra boats on Saturday to accommodate travelers.

Those looking to move an off-island trip to Saturday should contact the Reservation Office at (508) 477-8600.

Changes cannot be made online for Saturday travel.

Although there will be no boat service from Oak Bluffs this evening, the Oak Bluffs terminal will be staffed and Steamship is asking people who wish to try and change a reservation in person to do so there and not at the Vineyard Haven terminal.

To sign up for CodeRED, and island-wide emergency alert system click here.

Written by Matthew Tomlinson

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: , ,
About CapeCod.com NewsCenter

The award-winning CapeCod.com NewsCenter provides the Cape Cod community with a constant, credible source for local news. We are on the job seven days a week.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 