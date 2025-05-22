Endangered birds prompt West Dennis beach parking lot closure

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

DENNIS – The West Dennis Beach Main Parking Lot will be closed to all vehicles starting on Tuesday, May 27 due to endangered birds.

Town staff will be constructing a pathway to allow hatching piping plover chicks to access the beach. The animals are a protected species under the Endangered Species Act and vehicles represent a threat to the chicks, says the town.

The lot is estimated to be closed for at least 4 days and as long as one week.

Detours will also be in place for pedestrian accessing the parking lot in the area. Pedestrian traffic is forbidden from crossing the sand pathway.

Once the chicks are safely onto the beach, the pathway will be deconstructed and the area will be reopened to the public.

The resident parking lot will remain open during the closures.

“We ask for your patience during the parking lot closure and recommend you take advantage of one of the Town’s other beaches during this time,” said Dennis officials in a statement.