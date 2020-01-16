Energy Consultant to Discuss Concerns About Pilgrim Decommissioning

PLYMOUTH – An energy consultant critical of the new owner of the Pilgrim Nuclear Power Station and the Nuclear Regulatory Commission will make a presentation Thursday night to the Massachusetts Nuclear Decommissioning Citizens Advisory Panel.

Paul Blanch believes failures with Holtec’s dry cask storage technology cannot be detected or repaired.

He also believes there are no provisions, requirements or capability to ever remove the high level waste from Plymouth.

Holtec officials have declined an invitation to discuss its dry cask systems.

The nuclear regulatory commission is attempting to schedule a representative to attend the panel’s meeting in February.

The meeting is at Plymouth Town Hall at 6:30.

The NRC approved a license transfer for the Pilgrim plant from Entergy to Holtec in August. A purchase and sales agreement was finalized a few days later.

Holtec plans an expedited decommissioning process.

A request from Attorney General Maura Healey to stay the license transfer for the plant from Entergy to Holtec was denied by federal regulators in December.

The stay was proposed to allow officials and the public an opportunity to weigh in on the transfer.