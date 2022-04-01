Environmental Group Announces Leadership Roles

YARMOUTH – A local environmental nonprofit has announced two leadership roles as the group continues to address climate impacts in the region.

Officials from Cape Cod Climate Change Collaborative said Richard Delaney has been retained as part-time executive director and Dorothy Savarese was elected president of the board of directors.

Delaney founded the Climate Collaborative and has been working in the environmental field for decades. He also served as CEO of Center for Coastal Studies and founded the Urban Harbors Institute at UMass Boston.

“Our survival is inextricably dependent on a healthy ocean, which has been heavily damaged by a warming planet. I see my focus with the Collaborative, paired with my advisory work in ocean policy with the Center for Coastal Studies, as focusing attention and developing solutions to these interrelated crises,” Delaney said.

Savarese will bring her experience from her position as CEO of Cape Cod 5 to the climate action role. She also served as the former chair on the Massachusetts Bankers Association and the Cape Cod Chamber of Commerce.

“This is a critical time for our planet and our region, and I am ready to serve our community in this important effort,” Savarese said.

By Brian Engles, CapeCod.com NewsCenter