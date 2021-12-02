You are here: Home / NewsCenter / EPA Announces Public Participation In Review Of Joint Base Firing Range

EPA Announces Public Participation In Review Of Joint Base Firing Range

December 2, 2021

HYANNIS – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has announced its decision to include a public participation process for the Sole Source Aquifer review for the proposed Multi-Purpose Machine Gun Range at Joint Base Cape Cod.

Due to its location, the range falls under the review of the EPA’s Sole Source Aquifer Program, which has the authority to review any proposed construction projects receiving federal assistance as outlined by the Safe Drinking Water Act.

The EPA, which expects to release the draft of its Sole Source Aquifer determination in Spring 2022, will hold a 30-day public comment period with an attached docket and a public hearing to accept verbal comments.

According to the EPA, information on the date, time and how to register for the public hearing will be announced over the next few months.

By, Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter

