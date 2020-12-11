EPA Finalizes Stormwater Development Permit Modifications

HYANNIS – The US Environmental Protection Agency has finalized the 2016 Small Municipal Separate Storm Sewer System general permit that will affect 267 communities in the state.

Based on years-long mediated settlement negotiation between EPA and petitioners, the modifications to the permit provide either enhanced clarity regarding terms or increased flexibility in implementation.

The modifications will provide municipalities with more tools for permit implementers while also ensuring the protection of water quality, and that the goals of the Clean Water Act are met, said the agency.

“EPA appreciates the hard work and input from stakeholders on this municipal storm water permit. When fully implemented, the MS4 permit will protect our environment and adhere to the law, while also allowing municipal leaders the flexibility to make strategic decisions about investments that make sense in their communities,” said EPA New England Regional Administrator Dennis Deziel in a statement.

“Storm water is the largest contributor of pollutants to impaired rivers, lakes, streams, ponds, and other waters in Massachusetts. The MS4 permit is an important step to reduce the harmful impact of polluted storm water on local water bodies.”

Modifications to the permit include schedule flexibility, streamlining reporting and requirements for developments, and additional time for meeting post-construction storm water control milestones.