EU Agency Links J&J Shot to Rare Clots, Says Odds Favor Use

April 20, 2021

LONDON (AP) – The European Union’s drug regulatory agency says it found a “possible link” between Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine and extremely rare blood clots and that a warning should be added to the label.

But experts at the agency reiterated that the vaccine’s benefits outweigh the risks.

The European Medicines Agency announced its findings Tuesday after a very small number of vaccine recipients in the United States were reported to have developed blood clots.

The agency said a warning about the blood clots should be added to labels for the Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine and that these rare blood disorders should be considered “very rare side effects of the vaccine.”

By Maria Cheng, Associated Press

