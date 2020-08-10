Eversource Adapting Service and Offering Payment Plans Amid COVID-19

HYANNIS – As the world-wide pandemic continues to evolve, Eversource said that it will adapt wherever needed to provide service to the community.

Eversource spokesman Reid Lamberty said that having reliable power is critical now more than ever.

“Many people are working remotely, including myself. Students are studying remotely. Everyone is relying on their home electronics to make sure they can accomplish their goals,” said Lamberty.

Lamberty also stressed the need for uninterrupted service to facilities like hospitals and nursing homes that need power to care for patients.

The Department of Homeland Security identified water, electric and gas workers as essential early in the pandemic, and Eversource was quick to set up health protocols soon after.

“As we carry out this work, to ensure that our customers and communities have the energy services that they need, we do so with a focus on social distancing, hygiene and other best practices to safeguard health and avoid the spread of COVID-19,” said Lamberty.

Lamberty said that they have dispersed their workforce into smaller units to help maintain social distance.

Eversource is also providing a supply of PPE for their employees and face coverings are required.

Eversource has also donated funds to local nonprofits including the Family Pantry of Cape Cod, which Lamberty said the company had a responsibility to do.

“One way to help these families across New England, not just our customers but across New England, is continuing to do what we can in donations, in helping certain organizations across the New England area that really do give back and help these families in need,” said Lamberty.

Eversource has added new flexible payment plans and financial assistance programs to assist residents during the pandemic.

The flexible payment plan has no down payment and protects customers from service disconnections during the payment arrangement, even after the moratorium on disconnections ends.

Lamberty said that the plan is meant to give customers “a little bit of peace of mind” alongside 12 months to pay any past-due balance.

The Massachusetts Low-Income Home Energy and Assistance Program (LIHEAP) can help pay a portion of the energy bill for those who have been laid off or had their hours reduced because of the pandemic.

The Good Neighbor Energy Fund is also available through local Salvation Army Assistance Centers for residential customers that do not qualify for LIHEAP.