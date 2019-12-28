Eversource Announces Goal to be Carbon Neutral by 2030

HYANNIS – Eversource Energy has announced its intentions to become carbon neutral by 2030.

The goal is industry-leading, said Vice President of Sustainability and Environmental Affairs Catherine Finneran, as it would make Eversource the first investor-owned utility to be carbon neutral in the country.

“We are looking at our own footprint and practicing what we preach, and getting our emissions down, finding all the ways to do that,” Finneran said.

The goal is focused on the company’s own corporate emissions across all departments, but Eversource still plans on working with state officials to bring carbon emissions down.

Finneran detailed some of the measures that are to be taken, including reducing fleet emissions and enhancing electric transmissions and distribution.

“It’s going to be across all of our operations; gas, electric, water,” she said.

“So, it really sends a great message, and we have a plan to get there.”‘

In 2018, Eversource divested all of its remaining fossil generation facilities. The company has also worked to help develop offshore wind energy projects.