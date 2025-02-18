Eversource Notes “Dramatic” Increase In Heat Usage

PLYMOUTH – A cold winter in New England has resulted in soaring residential utility bills. Eversource says Massachusetts customers have been using considerably-more natural gas to heat their homes and businesses to stay warm.

As that sharp increase in usage is now being reflected in natural gas bills, Eversource is encouraging customers to take advantage of the many assistance programs and payment plans that are available.

“We understand how challenging increased energy costs are for our customers who are already facing higher prices for other basic necessities, and we want them to know we’re here to help and can connect them with the programs that fit their needs,” said Eversource Senior Vice President and Chief Customer Officer Penni Conner.

Residents are also being encouraged to take advantage of numerous energy efficiency solutions.

The company is hosting two virtual info sessions today and Thursday. To register, visit the Eversource website.