Eversource Outlines Chatham Circuit Upgrades

CHATHAM – Chatham residents and town officials recently had the opportunity to ask questions and air frustrations with Eversource representatives on the response to last month’s blizzard which took out power for thousands across the region.

Chatham resident Tom Sharkey said that continuous outages in the town means the infrastructure requires more attention from the energy company.

“There should be in place some plan… to make sure that those lines are clear and that we don’t simply when a storm occurs go put the wires back up, go home, and wait for the next storm to come and do it all over again. That’s what I feel is happening, I don’t feel like anything is getting improved,” said Sharkey.

“I think we need to address more preventive maintenance and more ideas on what we can do to harden the lines.”

Eversource Community Relations and Economic Development Specialist Ronit Goldstein said that while she wasn’t sure if it was downed trees and branches that specifically caused last January’s outages, there are plans in the works to improve the local power infrastructure with a new circuit.

“In the next three to four years there will be a new line through Harwich. It will originate at the Harwich Substation on Lothrop Avenue and it will be going down Route 28 and we’re going to shore up and upgrade that entire circuit and create a second feed to Chatham. So you’ll have a redundancy,” said Goldstein.

She also added that Eversource crews patrol the region after storms to scout out potential areas of failure and either bolster or replace necessary parts, helping to prevent future outrages.