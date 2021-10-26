You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Eversource Preps for Storm Approaching Cape Cod, Islands

Eversource Preps for Storm Approaching Cape Cod, Islands

October 26, 2021

HYANNIS – As a nor’easter approaches the Cape and Islands region, Eversource has advised that they’re preparing to respond to any outages on their system.

Across Massachusetts, Eversource said their crews and equipment are being mobilized in order to address potential impacts. They added that any flooding that could cause issues with natural gas appliances should be reported directly to the utility company.

In the meantime, Eversource reminded residents to ensure that flashlights, batteries, and other essential items are set to go in case an outage does occur. They also pointed to their mobile app and online resources as a source for the latest outage information.

About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


