Eversource Preps for Storm Approaching Cape Cod, Islands

HYANNIS – As a nor’easter approaches the Cape and Islands region, Eversource has advised that they’re preparing to respond to any outages on their system.

Across Massachusetts, Eversource said their crews and equipment are being mobilized in order to address potential impacts. They added that any flooding that could cause issues with natural gas appliances should be reported directly to the utility company.

With a strong nor'easter on the way, we have crews positioned across the state and ready to respond to any outages. If you experience flooding that affects any natural gas appliance, please call us at 800-592-2000 (Eastern MA) or 800-525-8222 (former Columbia Gas customers). https://t.co/8Qvf61yhfj — Eversource MA (@EversourceMA) October 25, 2021

In the meantime, Eversource reminded residents to ensure that flashlights, batteries, and other essential items are set to go in case an outage does occur. They also pointed to their mobile app and online resources as a source for the latest outage information.