Eversource Providing Virtual Energy Efficiency Assessments

HYANNIS – As Eversource continues to operate under its COVID-19 pandemic plan, the energy company is modifying its in-home energy assessments to become a fully remote experience.

While all in-home energy services are suspended to safeguard the health and well being of its employees and customers during this unprecedented time, Eversource is offering virtual Home Energy Assessments.

The company said they are providing the same expertise and personal care as an in-home visit – interacting with the energy specialists remotely, by phone or video service.

“One of the highlights we’re offering customers is that we will pay 100 percent of the cost of insulation, which will help customers save money during these financially difficult times,” said Eversource Energy Senior Vice President and Chief Customer Officer Penni Conner.

“Customers who participate in the virtual Home Energy Assessment will also receive a custom report outlining energy-saving recommendations. This virtual service allows us to continue to serve them and provide them with ways to save.”

Following the virtual assessment, customers will receive a delivery of energy-saving products recommended by their Energy Specialist, such as LED light bulbs, advanced power strips, and thermostats.

Customers may also qualify for incentives, including 100 percent off the cost of insulation and air sealing improvements, rebates up to $2,750 on heating, cooling, and water heating upgrades, and zero percent interest financing opportunities.

The energy company is first reaching out to customers who already had in-home assessments scheduled but were cancelled due to the restrictions.

Customers interested in scheduling a virtual Home Energy Assessment can call 844-887-1400.

Eversource is also providing its customers with online resources with energy-saving tips while at home.

To view the tips, visit Eversource.com.