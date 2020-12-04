Eversource Ready Ahead of Season’s First Nor’easter

HYANNIS – As the state braces for the season’s first nor’easter, Eversource said that it is ready for any damages.

Despite the energy company being under its COVID-19 pandemic plan and adhering to strict social distancing guidelines, Eversource said that crews are positioned and ready for any outages.

Eversource Spokesperson Reid Lamberty said that the energy company has also secured additional out-of-state crews to support the storm response, as well as added customer care representatives to the company’s call centers.

“We are planning for outages, we certainly don’t know how many outages we’ll have, where they’re going to happen, or how long they’re going to happen, but we are planning for them and we are asking that our customers do the same thing,” said Lamberty.

Lamberty said that during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, maintaining reliable power is vital for the community with so many people working and learning from home.

He also said that resources have been prepared ahead of time, including replacement transformers and wires.

“That will ensure that we’re ready to repair any damage that is resulting from this storm,” said Lamberty.

Eversource asks residents to always stay clear of any downed wires and to report them immediately to 911.

Residents are also asked to report any power outages online at Eversource.com or by calling (800) 592-2000.