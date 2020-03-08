You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Eversource Receives Award for Smart Technology Program

Eversource Receives Award for Smart Technology Program

March 8, 2020

HYANNIS-A program from Eversource that pays customers to use less electricity during periods of high demand has received praise from the Association of Energy Services Professionals.

The award for Outstanding Achievement in Residential Program Design and Implementation was given to the utility company recently, in recognition of the ConnectedSolutions program.

Devices such as wireless thermostats and electric vehicle chargers are registered with the program as a way to reduce usage when electricity’s costs and emissions of greenhouse gases are at their peaks in the New England region. Depending on the amount of devices connected, Eversource projects that at full enrollment, the environmental equivalent of taking 20,000 homes off the grid could occur when the company calls upon customers during high demand periods.

For more information, click here.

