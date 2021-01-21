You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / Eversource Recognized For Tropical Storm Response Efforts

Eversource Recognized For Tropical Storm Response Efforts

January 21, 2021

BOSTON – Eversource has received the Edison Electric Institute Emergency Response Award.

It was given in recognition of Eversource’s response and restoration efforts after Tropical Storm Isaias this summer.

“This national award truly belongs to our employees, who were the driving force behind our successful restoration across our entire service territory of Massachusetts, Connecticut, and New Hampshire,” Eversource Chairman, CEO, and President Joe Judge.

Tropical Storm Isaias resulted in 25% more damage than Tropical Storm Irene and Super-storm Sandy.

“I congratulate and applaud Eversource for demonstrating continued commitment to the customers and to the communities it serves,” said EEI President Tom Kuhn.

