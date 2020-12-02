You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / Eversource Receives National Recognition For Disability Hiring

December 2, 2020

BOSTON-Eversource is being recognized for its commitment to an inclusive working environment with the 2020 Leading Disability Employer Seal from the National Organization on Disability.

Companies are recognized with the seal for their inclusive hiring practices for those who are differently abled. In addition, employers are encouraged to add more people who experience disabilities onto their staffs.

“We’re honored to receive this distinguished national recognition, which reflects many of our core values as a company and demonstrates our commitment to diversify and inclusion for all our customers, communities and employees,” Eversource Vice President of Culture, Talent and Organizational Development Doreen Nichols stated.

