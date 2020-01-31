Eversource Recognized for Advancing Women’s Equality

BOSTON – Eversource has been recognized for its work to advance women’s equality.

The utility company has been named to the 2020 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index, which distinguishes firms across the world for their commitment to transparency in gender reporting and advancing women’s equality in the workplace.

Eversource made the index for the second straight year and is one of 325 companies from 42 countries and regions to receive the recognition.

“We’re honored to be recognized for the second year in a row in Bloomberg’s Gender-Equality Index,” said Eversource Vice President of Talent, Culture and Organization Development Doreen Nichols.

“Diversity and inclusion are essential to our core values and we appreciate the talent, unique perspectives, culture and life experiences of all our employees. We’re proud to support an environment where everyone feels respected and empowered to be successful in their jobs and day-to-day lives.”

The Bloomberg GEI uses a standardized reporting framework to track how companies promote gender equality in areas including representation in leadership roles, pay parity, sexual harassment policies, and creating an inclusive workplace culture.

Companies included in the unranked index demonstrated a high level of transparency in disclosure of their workplace gender policies and overall performance.

For the 2020 index, Bloomberg expanded eligibility for inclusion in the index to nearly 6,000 companies across 84 countries and regions.

“The 325 companies included in the 2020 GEI have shown their commitment to transparency and demonstrated leadership in gender-related data reporting,” said Bloomberg Chairman Peter T. Grauer.

“Disclosure of company statistics and practices is an important first step in supporting gender equality globally.”