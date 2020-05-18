Eversource Recognizes National Electrical Safety Month

HYANNIS – Eversource is recognizing National Electrical Safety Month by sharing safety tips for identifying potential electrical hazards around homes.

Eversource said that with many people spending more time at home than ever before during the COVID-19 pandemic, it is important to keep houses safe from potential electrical issues.

“Many of the older homes that are a unique part of New England’s charm weren’t designed to power our modern needs, especially as people spend more time working and learning at home,” said Vice President of Safety Ken Bogler in a statement.

“As we continue to rally together as New Englanders during these challenging and uncertain times, we’re taking a moment at Eversource to remind our neighborhoods and our communities about some important tips to safely enjoy spring at home.”

The tips from Eversource include:

Avoid touching any bare wires, faulty appliances or electrical outlets, and always assume wires or electrical appliances are energized

Cover unused wall outlets with plastic safety caps to protect small children and pets, and consider installing tamper resistant receptacles if your outlets do not currently have them to prevent foreign objects, other than electrical plugs, from being inserted into the outlet

Avoid prolonged use of extension cords and never overload outlets by using multiple adapters or power strips as this can cause overheating and fire

Use smart power strips with surge protection to reduce “vampire power” and protect electronics and appliances against surges in electricity

Utilize arc-fault circuit interrupters to protect against electrical fires from malfunctions

Install outlets with a ground fault circuit interrupter (GFCI) in rooms where water and moisture are present, such as in a kitchen or bathroom

“Even a more modern home may require upgrades to ensure the electrical system is able to safely meet your family’s energy needs,” said Bogler in a statement.

“If you are experiencing any signs of wiring problems in your home, such as dimming or flickering lights, sparking or frequently blown fuses, tripped breakers or funny odors, be sure to contact a qualified electrician right away.”