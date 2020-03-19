Eversource Says Service Will Continue During Pandemic

HYANNIS – Eversource is advising that their services will continue to be provided to customers during the coronavirus pandemic.

As the virus continues to spread and residents across the region see work stoppages, Eversource has announced that they are suspending disconnections for non-payment and aiding customers with payment plans and programs.

“We realize that this is a very difficult time for our customers in many areas. We want to let them know that we are working with them and working for them to alleviate any hardship that they may face because of COVID-19,” said Eversource spokesman Reid Lamberty.

Lamberty said residents should be aware of scam attempts, as the company doesn’t threaten to disconnect services. They also do not demand instant payment, or compensation through gift cards and other methods used by scammers.

An an employer, Eversource is taking measures to prevent the spread of the virus. Employee travel has been postponed, and large meetings and gatherings have been cancelled.

Eversource is also requiring employees to work remotely if they are able to do so.

“That way, we’re reducing that in-person interaction at our workplace facilities,” Lamberty said.

Many employees are still unable to work from home, so Eversource is promoting good hygienic practices and social distancing measures for those who still need to head into offices and other facilities.

Lamberty advised customers to find more information on their website, which can be accessed by clicking here, and to download their mobile app.