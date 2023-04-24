Eversource Tells Customers To Expect Lower Energy Prices This Summer

HYANNIS – Eversource is advising customers in Massachusetts to expect lower energy supply prices this summer.

The company will file new electricity supply prices with the Department of Public Utilities in mid-May, with the decrease taking effect on July 1 when the next adjustment to the Basic Service Rate takes place.

The announcement comes following a year in which natural gas supply shortages due to the war in Ukraine and other global pressures triggered a rise in energy prices.

“We’re pleased to be able to let our customers know that relief is coming following historically high supply prices over the past year,” said James Daly, Eversources Vice President of Energy Supply.

“As we finalize the next purchase of the power supply for customers who are signed up for our Basic Service rate, we also recognize that any potential decrease from historic highs will still mean high costs for our customers and urge anyone who may be struggling with their bill to reach out so that we can work together to find the best assistance program or payment to help in their individual case.”

Despite the reduction, Eversource is warning customers to expect continued market instability and higher supply costs this upcoming winter.

The company is also reminding customers to monitor their energy usage over the warm summer months, as their total bill is ultimately dependent on how much energy they use.

By, Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter