Eversource to Hold Arbor Day Events in Falmouth and Sandwich

FALMOUTH – Eversource is supporting this year’s Arbor Day with tree planting events and by spreading knowledge about how to plant trees in the right places.

“We’re proud to partner with municipalities, schools and others across the commonwealth on programs year-round to ‘plan before you plant’ and select the right tree for the right place as part of those efforts,” Vegetation Management Manager Paul Sellers said.

For events on the Cape, arborists will visit Falmouth public schools to plant trees and present information about tree care.

In Sandwich, a stewartia tree will be planted at the Sandwich Library and kindergarteners will receive seedlings.

This year marks the 150th anniversary of Arbor Day.

“Trees and energy are essential to life in all of our communities, and we take very seriously our responsibility to ensure safe, reliable service for our customers while promoting sustainability and being environmental stewards,” Sellers said.

By Brian Engles, CapeCod.com NewsCenter.