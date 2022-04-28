You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / Eversource to Hold Arbor Day Events in Falmouth and Sandwich

Eversource to Hold Arbor Day Events in Falmouth and Sandwich

April 28, 2022

FALMOUTH – Eversource is supporting this year’s Arbor Day with tree planting events and by spreading knowledge about how to plant trees in the right places.

“We’re proud to partner with municipalities, schools and others across the commonwealth on programs year-round to ‘plan before you plant’ and select the right tree for the right place as part of those efforts,” Vegetation Management Manager Paul Sellers said.

For events on the Cape, arborists will visit Falmouth public schools to plant trees and present information about tree care.

In Sandwich, a stewartia tree will be planted at the Sandwich Library and kindergarteners will receive seedlings.

This year marks the 150th anniversary of Arbor Day.

“Trees and energy are essential to life in all of our communities, and we take very seriously our responsibility to ensure safe, reliable service for our customers while promoting sustainability and being environmental stewards,” Sellers said.

By Brian Engles, CapeCod.com NewsCenter.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: , ,
About CapeCod.com NewsCenter

The award-winning CapeCod.com NewsCenter provides the Cape Cod community with a constant, credible source for local news. We are on the job seven days a week.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 