Eversource Warns of New Phone Scam

HYANNIS – Eversource is warning of a new scam targeting customers.

Scammers are calling and requesting $400 to have a new meter installed in order to avoid having power shut off at their home.

Officials say any such calls are not from Eversource.

Anyone who has a question about a suspicious phone call or an encounter at their home are encouraged to call Eversource at 800-592-2000.

Eversource is providing the following tips to avoid scams.

RECOGNIZE COMMON SIGNS OF A SCAM

IMPORTANT FACTS YOU NEED TO KNOW

Eversource representatives never ask for instant payment in person or over the phone.

Eversource representatives do not require the use of pre-paid debit cards (such as Green Dot MoneyPak, Vanilla or Reloadit).

Eversource representatives never request customers meet at a payment center, such as a department or grocery store, to make a payment.

Eversource does not solicit door-to-door or on the phone on behalf of third-party energy suppliers.

Eversource representatives always carry company-issued photo identification and will always provide it when asked.

Contractors working for Eversource always carry documentation explaining the nature and location of their work.

Customers who are scheduled for disconnection due to nonpayment receive written notice via the U.S. mail which includes the actions they can take to maintain service.

Eversource almost never makes unsolicited house visits. Exceptions might include accessing, maintaining, or ensuring the reliable and safe operation of our equipment.

If you’re not sure the person is an Eversource employee, call us. We’ll be glad to verify if work is scheduled at or near your home or business and the identity of the employee.

HOW TO PROTECT YOURSELF

Always verify a caller is legitimate by asking for some basic information about your account. Our representatives will always be able to provide the name on the account, the account address, and the exact past due balance.

Never immediately pay, regardless of what the caller knows about your account or offers as an incentive. If they are requesting an immediate payment using a third-party service, at another location or via a prepaid debit card, hang up immediately and contact us directly to verify your account status.

If you are suspicious, hang up and call us at 800-592-2000 . Also, please report this to your local law enforcement.

Never wire money to someone you don’t know – regardless of the situation. Once you wire money, you cannot get it back.

Do not accept offers from anyone, including those claiming to be Eversource employees, to pay your bill or provide any other service for a fee.

Do not click on links or call numbers that appear in unexpected emails or texts – especially those asking for your account information. If you click on a link, your computer could become infected with malware, including viruses that can steal your information and compromise your computer.

FOR MORE INFORMATION

Utilities United Against Scams is a consortium of more than 100 U.S. and Canadian electric, water, and natural gas utilities and related associations. The organization’s website has a number of resources available is dedicated to raising awareness and educating customers about scams.

Other resources include: