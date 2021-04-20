You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Ex-Cop Guilty of Murder and Manslaughter in Floyd Case

April 20, 2021

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin has been convicted of murder and manslaughter in the death of George Floyd, the explosive case that triggered worldwide protests, violence and a furious reexamination of racism and policing in the U.S.

The jury deliberated about 10 hours over two days in a city on edge against another outbreak of unrest.

Floyd died last May after Chauvin, a white officer, pinned his knee on or close to the 46-year-old Black man’s neck for about 9 1/2 minutes.

By AMY FORLITI, STEPHEN GROVES and TAMMY WEBBER
