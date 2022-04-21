Ex-Mayor of Fall River to Report to Prison Friday After Delay Rejected

FALL RIVER (AP) – A former Massachusetts mayor convicted of corruption charges is set to report to prison after a court rejected a requested delay.
Former Fall River Mayor Jasiel Correia is scheduled to report to a federal medium security prison in New Hampshire on Friday to begin a six-year sentence.
Correia’s date of imprisonment had been put off several times before Wednesday’s decision.
Correia was convicted last year of 21 counts for defrauding investors in a smartphone app and for extorting money from marijuana companies. A judge ultimately dismissed 10 charges, leaving 11 convictions to stand.
The former mayor is appealing the conviction.
From The Associated Press