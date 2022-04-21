You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Ex-Mayor of Fall River to Report to Prison Friday After Delay Rejected

Ex-Mayor of Fall River to Report to Prison Friday After Delay Rejected

April 21, 2022

FALL RIVER (AP) – A former Massachusetts mayor convicted of corruption charges is set to report to prison after a court rejected a requested delay.

Former Fall River Mayor Jasiel Correia is scheduled to report to a federal medium security prison in New Hampshire on Friday to begin a six-year sentence.

Correia’s date of imprisonment had been put off several times before Wednesday’s decision.

Correia was convicted last year of 21 counts for defrauding investors in a smartphone app and for extorting money from marijuana companies. A judge ultimately dismissed 10 charges, leaving 11 convictions to stand.

The former mayor is appealing the conviction.

From The Associated Press

