Ex-Tribal Chairman Seeks Dismissal in Casino Bribery Case

January 25, 2021

Mashpee Wampanoag Chairman Cedric Cromwell

BOSTON (AP) — The former chairman of a Massachusetts tribe is seeking to dismiss some of the federal bribery and extortion charges he’s facing over the tribe’s long planned casino project.

Cedric Cromwell, former chairman of the Mashpee Wampanoags, filed a motion last week to dismiss three bribery counts, including charges of bribery conspiracy and aiding and abetting in bribery concerning programs receiving federal funds.

Cromwell also said in the filing that he reserves the right to file a separate motion to dismiss a number of extortion charges he faces.

Federal prosecutors say Cromwell used his position as chairman to extort tens of thousands of dollars in bribes.

