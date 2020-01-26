You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Ex-trooper Denies Collecting Pay for Holidays he Didn’t Work

Ex-trooper Denies Collecting Pay for Holidays he Didn’t Work

January 26, 2020

FALL RIVER, Mass. (AP) — A retired Massachusetts State Police lieutenant has pleaded not guilty to collecting more than $11,500 in holiday pay he had not earned.

David Andrade, of Westport, was released on personal recognizance after pleading not guilty Friday in Fall River Superior Court to larceny and violation of public employee standards of conduct.

Andrade and his lawyer declined to comment after the hearing.

Prosecutors say Andrade submitted claims for payment for 22 holiday compensatory days from August 2018 to August 2019 that he didn’t earn, then falsified entries on attendance calendars to cover the thefts.

