FALMOUTH – The Falmouth Department of Public Works and Falmouth Solid Waste Advisory Committee are notifying town residents that they will hold an expanded polystyrene recycling collection event on Saturday, January 18th.

Polystyrene is commonly known by the brand name Styrofoam.

This is happening at the DPW building on Gifford Street from 9 a.m. to noon.

To be accepted, items must be clean, dry and free of tape. More information is available on the Town of Falmouth website.