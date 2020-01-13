You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Extensive Collection of JFK Memorabilia Hits Auction Block

Extensive Collection of JFK Memorabilia Hits Auction Block

January 13, 2020

BOSTON (AP) — One of the most comprehensive private collections of John F. Kennedy memorabilia that chronicles his life from childhood to the White House is for sale.

Hundreds of items associated with the late president are being offered as a single lot by Boston’s RR Auction for a minimum of $1.5 million.

The collection includes a handwritten draft of Kennedy’s 1960 speech announcing his intention to run for president; hundreds of unpublished photos and negatives of Kennedy and his family; and even personal items.

Online bidding for the collection put together by a California man opens Jan. 17.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With:
About Brian Merchant

Brian Merchant grew up in Central Massachusetts and now lives in South Dennis on the Cape. He has been part of the news team in the CapeCod.com NewsCenter since the spring of 2014. He studied radio broadcasting at the University of Tennessee.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 