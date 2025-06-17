Extensive outreach this summer for climate action plan in Eastham

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

EASTHAM – The Town of Eastham is partnering with the Cape Cod Commission to develop a municipal climate action plan amid concerns about climate-related impacts.

The plan will set strategies, investments, and priorities with an emphasis on protecting residential areas, infrastructure, ecosystems, and the local economy.

Eastham has about 29 miles of coastline. About 20% of the town’s properties are located in a Special Flood Hazard area, indicating a heightened risk of flooding during storm events.

A community workshop is scheduled at the Eastham Public Library, 190 Samoset Road, on July 29th, from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m.

Pop-up tables are also being hosted by the Cape Cod Commission. The first was held on June 9th. The remaining ones are on:

-Tuesday, June 24th from 10 a.m. to noon at Eastham Public Library

-Wednesday, June 25th from 4 to 7 p.m. at Field of Dreams, 2480 State Highway

-Thursday, June 26th from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at First Encounter Beach, 1699 Samoset Road

-Thursday, July 17th from 5 to 7 p.m. at First Encounter Beach

-Friday, July 18th from 1 to 4 p.m. at Eastham Public Library

-Wednesday, July 23rd from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Swap Shop at the Eastham Transfer Station, 255 Old Orchard Road

The public can also talk about the climate plan with members of Eastham’s Energy Climate Action Committee at the new Eastham Farmers’ Market on June 20th and July 25th.

More information is available by visiting: www.capecodcommission.org/ecap