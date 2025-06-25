Fair Share Budget passes with over $2M for Cape & Islands transportation, education and infrastructure

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

BARNSTABLE – The final Fair Share Budget has been passed by state lawmakers, bringing over $2.5 million dollars to the Cape and Islands region for transportation, education and infrastructure.

Investments from the new tax on high-end real estate sales include $2 million for ferry service and dock maintenance, and $300,000 for Cape Cod Tech school expansions in vet science and environmental science.

It also includes $175,000 for the Cape Cod Collaborative to address facility repairs, including a new boiler, and $70,000 for the Cape Cod Children’s place for classroom improvements and early education and care service enhancements.

“These investments aren’t just dollars on a spreadsheet—they’re targeted solutions to real problems in our communities,” said Cape and Islands State Senator Julian Cyr.

“This is exactly what voters had in mind when they passed the Fair Share Amendment: a better future funded by fairer taxes. From ferry service and school repairs to safer bike paths and early education upgrades, this budget delivers for Cape Cod, Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket.”

Additional investments include MBTA upgrades, special education, and World Cup preparations for next year.

The full list of initiatives funded by the budget can be found here.