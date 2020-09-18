Fall River Diocese Announces Financial Support For Students

HYANNIS – The Diocese of Fall River, the Catholic Foundation of Southeastern Massachusetts and the Foundation to Advance Catholic Education have announced awards for financial support to help welcome children back to schools this fall.

The awards are supporting additional assistance to the Diocese’s schools and families who have been impacted by the COVID 19 pandemic.

Total awards from FACE for the new school year are $1.3 million for nearly 950 students.

“As a result of the support from the Flatley Foundation, the Thomas Rodgers, Jr. Family Foundation, the John and Christina Craighead Foundation, and BayCoast Bank, as well as through the generosity of individual donors, we have been able to make great progress in securing additional scholarship aid,” said Shares Foundation to Advance Catholic Education Board Chair Claudine Cloutier.

“Our goal has been to ensure that no child is denied access to a Catholic education because of the financial strain the pandemic has placed on so many of our families.”

Families from across the Diocese, which oversees Catholic schools on Cape Cod, have benefited from the support.

The support has been deployed to provide additional aid to hundreds of students as well as to provide new aid and flexibility in responding to families expressing requests for aid.

“When we say, ‘We have a place for you,’ we mean it. A high quality Catholic education, which has been shown to level the playing field for students from all backgrounds, is available in all of our 20 outstanding schools,” said Superintendent of Catholic Schools Daniel Roy,

“The donors who have joined with us to help support our schools and families realize the importance of continuity of education for our young people, especially in unprecedented times such as these. We are so grateful for their generosity.”

For more information about the Catholic Foundation of Southeastern Massachusetts, please go to www.catholicfoundationsema.org.

For more information about the Foundation to Advance Catholic Education, please go to www.face-dfr.org.