Fall River Diocese Hosts Interfaith Prayer Service for Justice and Peace

FALL RIVER – The Fall River Diocese is hosting an Interfaith Prayer Service for Peace and Justice Sunday afternoon at 3 p.m.

The prayer service will take place at St. Mary’s Cathedral in Fall River but will be livestreamed on the diocese’s Facebook page.

Bishop Edgar da Cunha extended an invitation to clergy and religious leaders from the Cape and Islands to join and pray together for an end to racism and its injustices.

“Gathering peacefully to pray together regardless of our differences can provide a wonderful example of the harmony to which we are called as members of one human family and children of the same God,” said Bishop da Cunha.

The planned prayer service is one of many events across the state and the nation that have followed since the May 25 death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.