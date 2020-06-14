You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Fall River Diocese Hosts Interfaith Prayer Service for Justice and Peace

Fall River Diocese Hosts Interfaith Prayer Service for Justice and Peace

June 14, 2020

FALL RIVER – The Fall River Diocese is hosting an Interfaith Prayer Service for Peace and Justice Sunday afternoon at 3 p.m.

The prayer service will take place at St. Mary’s Cathedral in Fall River but will be livestreamed on the diocese’s Facebook page.

Bishop Edgar da Cunha extended an invitation to clergy and religious leaders from the Cape and Islands to join and pray together for an end to racism and its injustices.

“Gathering peacefully to pray together regardless of our differences can provide a wonderful example of the harmony to which we are called as members of one human family and children of the same God,” said Bishop da Cunha.

The planned prayer service is one of many events across the state and the nation that have followed since the May 25 death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter
About Justin Saunders

Justin Saunders has nearly 10 years of experience in radio, television, online and newspaper journalism across the US and Canada. Justin joined the CapeCod.com NewsCenter in May 2014 and continues to help provide coverage of the Cape and Islands.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 