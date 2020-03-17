Fall River Diocese Suspending Public Masses and Liturgical Services

HYANNIS – Out of the health and well-being of those who reside in Southeastern Massachusetts and the Cape and Islands, the Fall River Diocese has suspended all public masses, starting today until further notice.

Other liturgical services in the Diocese and masses of First Holy Communion and Confirmation are also included in the suspension.

Bishop Edgar da Cunha has also issued a dispensation from the obligation to attend Mass during this time to all Catholics of the Diocese.

Exceptions have been granted for the celebration of weddings and funerals but attendance is limited to immediate family members only, not to exceed 10 people.

“Every effort must be made to follow precautions already announced in previous communications from the Diocese along with recommendations of public health officials,” said da Cunha.

Bishop da Cunha is asking that churches be open for a limited time during the day to the extent possible and at the discretion of the pastor to provide the faithful who still wish with an opportunity to visit for private prayer.

“I strongly encourage our Catholics to pray at home and seek out opportunities to participate in Masses available on television or online instead,” said da Cunha.

“Please join me in prayer in these challenging days for all who are impacted by COVID-19 and in a special way for those who are sick and for those who work to combat this disease.”

More information is available at fallriverdiocese.org.