Falmouth Adds Temporary Closure to Municipal Beach Parking List

FALMOUTH – The Town of Falmouth has temporarily posted the existing parking areas immediately adjacent to Quissett Harbor Road as no parking after they received reports that groups have been gathering in the Quissett Harbor/Knob area.

Last week, the town temporarily locked the existing gates on the town’s municipal beach parking lots due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Town officials said that it has had a positive impact on decreasing the incidence of residents parking, gathering and lingering in groups in those areas.

They added that further local actions may need to be taken to safeguard the public.

The town is encouraging residents to practice social distancing to prevent the spread of the life-threatening virus.

They are also advising that those who wish to responsibly walk the areas and maintain social distancing, can continue to do so, but that there is no need to park vehicles and gather in groups.