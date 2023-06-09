Falmouth Affirms Appointment of New Police Chief

FALMOUTH – Falmouth officials have affirmed the appointment of the town’s next police chief, Jeffrey Lourie.

Chief Lourie held the same position at the Westborough Police Department before his appointment in Falmouth.

“Falmouth PD is a professional organization and as a team we will work collaboratively to enhance the services we provide to those we are entrusted to serve. there is no greater honor than that of public service helping and protecting others,” Lourie told select board members during the affirmation this week.

“My promise to the Falmouth Community as well as the men and women who serve on our Police Department I will advocate tirelessly for the needs of the agency and community I want you all to know that we will continue honor past traditions as we create new ones together.”

Other finalists for Chief included Captain Brian Reid and Lieutenant Sean Doyle, both of the Falmouth Police Department.

Chief Lourie replaces outgoing Police Chief Edward Dunne, whose contract was originally set to expire next year.