Falmouth and Hyannis Reporting Double-Digit Number of Positive COVID-19 Cases

HYANNIS – The Health Departments in Falmouth and Barnstable are reporting the number of positive cases of COVID-19 in the double digits, as the Massachusetts Department of Public Health confirmed that there are 67 cases in Barnstable County.

As of Friday morning, Falmouth has 18 positive cases of COVID-19 and town officials said that they’re expecting more as testing rates increase.

In the Town of Barnstable, 19 residents have tested positive for the virus.

The Town’s Health Division public health nurses are continuing to contact those who were infected to ensure that they’re isolated and that those who have come into contact with them take the required quarantine precautions.

Health officials are reminding the public to practice good hygiene including washing hands, committing to social distancing and to adhere to the stay-at-home advisory issued by the Massachusetts Department of Public Health.