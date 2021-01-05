Falmouth Board Appoints New Fire Chief

FALMOUTH – Timothy Smith was recently affirmed by the Falmouth select board as the town’s next official fire chief.

Since former Fire Chief Michael Small retired in July, Smith had been serving as the acting fire chief.

Before that, he served as the deputy fire chief beginning in 2012, said Town Manager Julian Suso at the board meeting that affirmed Smith’s new role.

“He is a long-serving member of the Falmouth fire department. Well over 30 years,” said Suso.

“Tim brings with him a lot of experience and expertise.”

Suso said that the appointment is the culmination of a long and required civil service process that began in the middle of last year.

“I’m very fortunate to work with such a dedicated staff of personnel in our department,” said Smith.

“Our department is very well respected, and to have the opportunity to be leading this department, especially in these challenging times with the COVID pandemic and such, I feel very humbled by having this opportunity to work in this capacity.”

Smith said he is looking forward to improving the department and serving the citizens of the community.

“I’m really happy to see Tim in this role, and I think he’s going to do great,” said board member Doug Brown.