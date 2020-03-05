Falmouth Business Accepting Applications for Scholarships

FALMOUTH – A local business will be offering scholarships for students entering their junior year of college in 2020.

The office of Gary DellaPosta, Certified Public Accountant & Business Advisor, will be giving a $1,000 award to a local student.

Qualified applicants must be from Falmouth, Bourne, Mashpee, or Sandwich. Applicants also must be enrolled in a program at an accredited college or university that leads to a bachelor’s degree in a business field.

Applications are due on June 1, and the winner will be announced on July 1. The winner will be invited, along with their family, to receive the award at a luncheon.

To learn more, including how to apply, click here.