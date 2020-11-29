Falmouth Chamber Creates Virtual Holidays By The Sea Weekend

FALMOUTH – The Falmouth Chamber of Commerce has partnered with FCTV to film some of the events that are traditionally held during the Annual Holidays by the Sea Weekend to air throughout December.

The event is usually held on the first full weekend in December, but had to be redesigned to fit with COVID-19 safety guidelines.

“We felt that it was very important to keep the spirit alive this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, especially given the feeling of isolation that so many people are experiencing,” said Falmouth Chamber President Michael Kasparian in a statement.

“We were fortunate that Deb Rogers and the staff of FCTV enthusiastically embraced the idea of producing these time-honored events which we will be able to share with our Falmouth neighbors.”

The weekend of November 14, the 57th Annual Christmas Parade was filmed in a COVID-19 safe manner at Marine Park.

The event, complete with voice over commentary and music produced by the Falmouth High School Band will air on Sunday, December 6.

The Lighting of the Village Green has also been staged and filmed, with Patty Erickson, co-Chair of the Falmouth Christmas Parade leading the countdown with the help of Santa and Susan Zavala & Maura Aldrich of the Falmouth Chamber.

The Lighting as well as a performance by the Solstice Singers will be airing over the weekend beginning on December 4.

The Chamber said that the Annual Jingle Jog will also be going virtual, with participants running at their own selected locations during the weekend of December 4 through 6.

Shows will be airing all month on FCTV beginning December 4 and will also be available on the Falmouth Chamber website.