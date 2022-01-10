Falmouth Chamber Accepting Nominations For Falmouth Citizen Of the Year

FALMOUTH – The Falmouth Chamber of Commerce is accepting nominations for Falmouth Citizen of the Year to honor local leaders whose efforts have benefitted Falmouth and its residents.

Nominations must live or work in Falmouth and will be selected based on a broad scope of activities making lasting impact on the community and for efforts transcending the scope of their paid professions.

Awards will not be given based on any individual activity.

Nomination forms are available at the Falmouth Center of Commerce, or via download.

Entries may be sent directly to the chamber by mail, faxed to 508-548-8521, or scanned and emailed to falmouth@falmouthchamber.com.

Entries must be received by February 1, 2022 to be given consideration.

The winner will be honored following the Chamber’s yearly meeting on Thursday, April 14, 2022 at the Seacrest Beach Hotel.

By, Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter