Falmouth Chamber of Commerce Considers Virtual Christmas Parade

September 28, 2020

FALMOUTH – Falmouth Chamber of Commerce president Michael Kasparian told the Falmouth Select Board recently that the chamber is considering a virtual format for its annual Christmas parade.

Kasparian said that the chamber has received multiple calls from people asking about how the upcoming parade would be handled during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The chamber’s proposed plan would be to film a parade presentation some time in November with added voice-over and commentary added in post-production.

The filming would take place at Marine Park to ensure that the production could be closed to the public and safe.

Local police would ensure that the parade remains isolated.

“We feel as though it’s a responsible way to have an event that we would film,” said Kasparian.

According to Kasparian, marching groups would be kept small and would maintain six foot social distance at all times. 

Though the Falmouth High School band would not be able to march, Kasparian said that the Chamber was working on ways to include music by the band in the production.

No large floats would be used, with perhaps only small vehicles with one driver, said Kasparian.

Masks would be required by all those present during the parade’s filming.

“The beauty of this whole thing is that people could come in at a specific time, we would start it, and when they’re done they would just exit and leave. So there isn’t a large group or gathering of people,” said Kasparian.

The presentation would be be broadcast at 12 noon on Sunday, December 6 on Falmouth Community Television.  

Approval for the virtual parade will be considered by selectmen at a later meeting.

