Falmouth Chamber Reschedules Citizen of the Year Award Dinner

April 9, 2020

FALMOUTH – With the uncertainty regarding social distancing during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Falmouth Chamber of Commerce has made the decision to re-schedule their 2020 Citizen of the Year Award Dinner to Thursday, September 3, 2020.

The award dinner honoring Brenda Swain will be held at the SeaCrest Beach Hotel.

Cocktails are scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. and the dinner and award program at 6:30 p.m.

The event is currently sold out. 

For more information or to be added to the waiting list, email Susan Zavala at falmouth@falmouthchamber.com.

