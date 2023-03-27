Falmouth to Hold Clothing and Textile Collection Event

FALMOUTH – On April 1 and 2 the Falmouth Department of Public Works will have a collection trailer parked in front of the Falmouth Senior Center and Gus Canty Recreation Center for their Spring 2023 Clothing and Textile Collection Event.

The event will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. and is a self-serve, drive-up and drop-off event.

Massachusetts residents dispose of approximately 230,000 tons of clothing and textiles annually.

Since November 1, 2022, MA residents and businesses should no longer throw clothing and textiles in the trash or curbside recycling carts as they will not be accepted.

The recycling event is intended to provide a convenient outlet for residents with excess quantities of textiles and clothing.

Residents must place acceptable materials inside the collection trailer and should not leave any materials on the ground.

For a full list of accepted and unaccepted materials visit their website.