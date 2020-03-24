You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Falmouth Confirms Town Has 6 Positive Virus Cases

Falmouth Confirms Town Has 6 Positive Virus Cases

March 24, 2020

FALMOUTH-The Falmouth Health Department has released a statement that says the town has six positive COVID-19 cases as of this afternoon.

The town has advised that they, along with the Massachusetts Department of Public Health and Visiting Nurses Association, are taking proper isolation and quarantine measures.

Positive cases will increase as testing is expanded, the town explained in the statement. Falmouth officials will continue to assume that community spread is occurring, since the positive cases don’t include those with mild illnesses or no symptoms.

The town is urging residents to continue to practice social distancing, good hygienic habits, and other measures to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Falmouth’s COVID-19 team will continue to take action when needed, and updates will be provided to the community as they become available.

For more information, visit the Massachusetts Department of Public Health’s website by clicking here.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: , ,
About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 