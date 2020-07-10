Falmouth Fire Station Implementing New Staffing and Deployment Model

FALMOUTH – The Falmouth Fire/Recuse Department has implemented a new staffing and deployment model that increased staffing from 10 to 14 firefighters.

The added staffing will be deployed to the two stations that handle 80 percent of the calls in the town.

Two additional firefighters will be assigned to the East Falmouth fire station, and two additional firefighters will be assigned to the headquarters.

According to a statement released by Falmouth Town Manager Julian Suso and Fire Chief Michael Small, the change will eliminate the practice of sending a single firefighter out on an apparatus.

The statement also says that all five stations in the town will continue to be open when 16 firefighters are on duty across the department.

The West Falmouth station however will be closed on days when the number of firefighters on duty is less than 16.

In an attempt to raise daily staffing, the town is offering overtime shifts every day.

The town is in the process of recruiting and hiring 10 additional firefighters.

When the new positions are filled, the Falmouth Fire Department will be able to operate five stations on a consistent basis and maintain the two-firefighter per apparatus minimum.