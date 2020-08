FALMOUTH – Falmouth Fire Eescue reports that Engine 21, Car 28 responded to a reported car fire in a town owned parking lot off Depot Avenue just before 4 am this morning. Crews found a fully involved car fire.

The fire was quickly extinguished, there were no injuries. The fire is under investigation by the Fire Rescue Department and Falmouth Police Department.

Photos by Falmouth Fire-Rescue/CWN