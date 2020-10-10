Falmouth Fund Accepting Grant Proposals

FALMOUTH – Grant proposals are being accepted by the Falmouth Fund of The Cape Cod Foundation from nonprofit organizations that provide direct services to Falmouth residents.

According to the organization, the Fund invests in activities that strengthen and enhance the community in the areas of health and human services; education, youth and recreation; arts and culture; and the environment.

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the focus of the grant program for 2021 will be on high priority needs with community-wide impact that will help support the recovery and rebuilding process.

The Falmouth Fund has awarded more than $700,000 in grants to 80 nonprofits since its establishment in 2009.

The grant application is available at The Cape Cod Foundation’s website.

The deadline to apply is Tuesday, December 1.