Falmouth Fund Announces 2023 Beneficiaries

SOUTH YARMOUTH – The Falmouth Fund of the Cape Cod Foundation recently announced $100,000 in grant funding for 24 non-profit organizations for the 2023 year.

Funds were used to support a range of projects such as cold weather housing for the homeless, educational programs for middle school students, and live jazz concerts.

“The town Fund model is a highly effective way for a community, like Falmouth, to work together to expand impact,” said Kristin O’Malley, President and CEO of The Cape Cod Foundation.

“As a permanent endowment fund,” she said, “it generates resources for annual grantmaking in perpetuity, benefitting residents now and for generations to come.”

The largest donations were a pair of $10,000 awards given to Calmer Choice and Belonging to Each Other, Inc., and a $9,000 award given to Penikese Island School.

The fund has invested over $1.1 million into 93 Falmouth area non-profits since 2010.

“We remain deeply impressed by the resourcefulness of our nonprofit community partners as they both respond to new opportunities and manage ongoing challenges,” said Sharon Nunes, Chair of the Advisory Committee.

“We are incredibly proud of the extraordinary impact that their work has had – and continues to have – in the lives of our families, friends, and neighbors.”

To see a full list of beneficiaries, click here.

By, Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter